Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Celestica (CLS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young maintained a Buy rating on Celestica (CLS) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 67.4% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectra7 Micro, CGI Group, and Descartes.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Celestica with a $8.60 average price target.

Based on Celestica’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.49 billion and net profit of $13.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.45 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $6.1 million.

Celestica, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers in the communications, consumer, computing and diversified end markets. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses. The CCS segment consists of enterprise communications, telecommunications, servers, and storage businesses. Celestica was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.