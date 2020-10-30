Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Calyxt (CLXT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on Calyxt (CLXT) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.48.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Calyxt is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Based on Calyxt’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.31 million and GAAP net loss of $10.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $408K and had a GAAP net loss of $9.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Calyxt, Inc. operates as a healthy food ingredient company. It engages in the development of crops by leveraging processes that occur in nature, combining its gene-editing technology and technical expertise with its commercial strategy to bring healthier ingredients to the market. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.