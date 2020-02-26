Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan CFA maintained a Buy rating on Bank Of Montreal (BMO) yesterday and set a price target of C$106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.01.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 48.0% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Bank Of Montreal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.55.

Bank Of Montreal’s market cap is currently $46.67B and has a P/E ratio of 11.18. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.34.

