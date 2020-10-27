Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for B2Gold (BTG)

In a report issued on October 15, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold (BTG), with a price target of C$11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.54.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 74.8% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on B2Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.53, which is a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Cormark Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$12.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.55 and a one-year low of $2.16. Currently, B2Gold has an average volume of 7.32M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 157 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BTG in relation to earlier this year.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.