Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for B2Gold (BTG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold (BTG) today and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.83.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 58.6% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on B2Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.35.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on B2Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $487 million and net profit of $263 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $311 million and had a net profit of $55.77 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.