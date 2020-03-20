Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for AYR Strategies (AYRSF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRSF) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.36, close to its 52-week low of $3.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 58.3% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AYR Strategies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.07.

Based on AYR Strategies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.46 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $44.62 million.

Ayr Strategies, Inc. engages in the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis products. It produces cannabis packaged goods under the CannaPunch, Dutch Girl and Nordic Goddess brands. The company was founded on July 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

