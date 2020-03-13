Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Atreca (BCEL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Atreca (BCEL) yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 41.2% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Atreca with a $23.00 average price target, a 39.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Atreca’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.11 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.66 million.

Atreca, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response.