Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 45.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Palatin Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atara Biotherapeutics with a $31.60 average price target.

Based on Atara Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $73.51 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $66.26 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases. Its pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.