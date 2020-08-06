Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Brian Anderson- August 6, 2020, 6:35 AM EDT

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 45.1% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Palatin Technologies.

Atara Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.25, a 186.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.36 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 1.57M.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases. Its pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

