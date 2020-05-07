Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for ARC Resources (AETUF)

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -25.3% and a 23.0% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Tamarack Valley Energy, and Crescent Point Energy.

ARC Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.80, which is a 46.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$6.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.43 and a one-year low of $1.74. Currently, ARC Resources has an average volume of 29.44K.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John P. Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.