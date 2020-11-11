Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 44.5% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptose Biosciences with a $10.83 average price target, implying a 141.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.