Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF)

In a report released yesterday, Tania Gonsalves from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF), with a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is ranked #1913 out of 7087 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Antibe Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $0.99.

The company has a one-year high of $0.64 and a one-year low of $0.23. Currently, Antibe Therapeutics has an average volume of 129.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATBPF in relation to earlier this year.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics, and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places. The company was founded by Andre Buret, John Wallace and Giuseppe Cirino on May 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.