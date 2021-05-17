Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) on May 14 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 40.0% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Akero Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.17, representing an 113.1% upside. In a report issued on May 14, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Akero Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $29.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.61 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm specializes in transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other serious metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Jonathan Young and Timothy Rolph on January 24, 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.