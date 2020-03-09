Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Aduro BioTech (ADRO) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 43.7% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aduro BioTech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.59 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, Aduro BioTech has an average volume of 1.31M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADRO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aduro BioTech, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of diseases, including cancer. Its technology platforms include STING Pathway Activator, B-select monoclonal antibody, and LADD, or Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted Listeria monocytogenes.