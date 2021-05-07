Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for AdaptHealth (AHCO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on AdaptHealth (AHCO) yesterday and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 60.1% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AdaptHealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.80.

AdaptHealth’s market cap is currently $3.28B and has a P/E ratio of -23.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. provides medical products for both rental and sale. It focuses on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers, and hospital beds. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.