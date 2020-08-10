Canaccord Genuity Remains a Hold on Moog (MOG.A)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Moog (MOG.A), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 68.4% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moog is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.00, which is a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Based on Moog’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $658 million and GAAP net loss of $12.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $741 million and had a net profit of $46.17 million.

Moog, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aircraft Controls; Space and Defense Controls; and Industrial Systems. The Aircraft Controls segment design, manufacture, and integrate primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircraft and provide aftermarket support. The Space and Defense Controls segment involves in controlling satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications. The Industrial Systems segment involves in customizing machine performance components and systems utilizing electrohydraulic, electromechanical, and control technologies in applications involving motion control, fluid control, and power and data management across a variety of markets. The company was founded by William C. Moog, Arthur Moog, and Lou Geyer in 1951 and is headquartered in East Aurora, NY.