Canaccord Genuity Remains a Hold on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Hold rating on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), with a price target of C$53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.40.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 69.9% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Eldorado Gold, and Agnico Eagle.

Kirkland Lake Gold has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $44.69, which is a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, CIBC also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a C$62.00 price target.

Kirkland Lake Gold’s market cap is currently $7.63B and has a P/E ratio of 13.66. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.20.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Taylor Mine. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.