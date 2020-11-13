Canaccord Genuity Remains a Hold on Invesque (MHIVF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild maintained a Hold rating on Invesque (MHIVF) yesterday and set a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.85, close to its 52-week low of $1.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 74.4% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and RioCan Real Estate Investment.

Invesque has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.84.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Invesque’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52.26 million and GAAP net loss of $30.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.9 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Invesque, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living and medical office properties. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.