Canaccord Genuity Remains a Hold on Dollarama (DLMAF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Hold rating on Dollarama (DLMAF) yesterday and set a price target of C$43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.00.

Dley has an average return of 7.6% when recommending Dollarama.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is ranked #1395 out of 6169 analysts.

Dollarama has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.99.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Dollarama’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $948 million and net profit of $139 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $864 million and had a net profit of $132 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dollarama, Inc. engages in the operation of dollar store chain. It offers a broad range of consumer products and general merchandise for everyday use, in addition to seasonal products. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.