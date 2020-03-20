Canaccord Genuity Remains a Hold on Cineplex (CPXGF)

In a report issued on March 17, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Cineplex (CPXGF), with a price target of C$34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.54, close to its 52-week low of $5.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 52.9% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Corus Entertainment, Thomson Reuters, and Yellow Media.

Cineplex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50.

Based on Cineplex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.63 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $20.58 million.

Cineplex Inc. engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors.