Canaccord Genuity Remains a Hold on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

In a report issued on September 8, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Aurora Cannabis (ACB), with a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 48.5% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aurora Cannabis with a $8.08 average price target, representing a 73.8% upside. In a report issued on September 21, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$8.70 price target.

Based on Aurora Cannabis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $72.11 million and GAAP net loss of $1.87 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $96.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.87 million.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

