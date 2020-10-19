Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB)

In a report released today, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 49.0% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Y-Mabs Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.25, representing a 21.7% upside. In a report issued on October 7, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.49 and a one-year low of $14.16. Currently, Y-Mabs Therapeutics has an average volume of 151.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of YMAB in relation to earlier this year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel antibody therapeutics for oncology targets. The company’s services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.