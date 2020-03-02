Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on Wayfair (W)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Wayfair (W) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.91, close to its 52-week low of $52.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.0% and a 32.7% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Facebook, and Alphabet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wayfair is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.17, which is a 49.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Based on Wayfair’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $330 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $144 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 147 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of W in relation to earlier this year.

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It offers a selection of home furnishings and decor across all styles and price points. It operates through the U.S. and International segments.