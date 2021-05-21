Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY)

In a report released yesterday, Katie Lachapelle from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY), with a price target of C$4.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.2% and a 76.2% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Lithium Americas, Fission Uranium, and Uranium Energy.

Uranium Royalty Corp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.56.

The company has a one-year high of $3.81 and a one-year low of $0.70. Currently, Uranium Royalty Corp has an average volume of 157.1K.

Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.