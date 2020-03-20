Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on Uber Technologies (UBER)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies (UBER) yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is ranked #68 out of 6124 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Uber Technologies with a $49.09 average price target, representing a 207.6% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $47.08 and a one-year low of $13.71. Currently, Uber Technologies has an average volume of 35.82M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 156 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UBER in relation to earlier this year.

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

