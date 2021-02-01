Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on The Valens (VLNCF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Shaan Mir maintained a Buy rating on The Valens (VLNCF) on January 29 and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Mir is ranked #4828 out of 7248 analysts.

The Valens has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.64, which is an 82.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on The Valens’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.13 million and GAAP net loss of $3.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.46 million and had a net profit of $5.89 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Valens GroWorks Corp. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the provision of cannabis products developed from the firm’s proprietary extraction techniques. The firm also offers management, consulting, testing, and support services to domestic and international licensees, as well as financing and managing the build out of fully-licensed third party operations. The company was founded on January 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.