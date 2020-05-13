Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on TELA Bio (TELA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on TELA Bio (TELA) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 46.9% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TELA Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a one-year high of $18.88 and a one-year low of $5.25. Currently, TELA Bio has an average volume of 48.44K.

TELA Bio, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices that improve clinical outcomes and reduce overall costs of care in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction and plastic and reconstructive surgery. TELA Bio was founded by Antony Koblish and Maarten Persenaire on April 17, 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.