Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on So-Young International (SY)

In a report released yesterday, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on So-Young International (SY), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Synacor.

So-Young International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, representing a 38.1% upside. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on So-Young International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $358 million and net profit of $69.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $183 million and had a net profit of $40.81 million.

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.