Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is ranked #849 out of 5871 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SNC-Lavalin Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.41, implying a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$38.00 price target.

Based on SNC-Lavalin Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.09 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.21 billion.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It offers engineering, procurement, construction, project management, project financing services to industry sectors.