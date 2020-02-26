Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on Penumbra (PEN)

In a report released today, Jason Mills from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Penumbra (PEN), with a price target of $186.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $176.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 67.6% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Penumbra is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $192.67.

Penumbra’s market cap is currently $6.15B and has a P/E ratio of 140.44. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.16.

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products.