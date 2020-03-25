Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kimberly Hedlin maintained a Buy rating on Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF) today and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.34, close to its 52-week low of $0.22.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Khiron Life Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.43.

Based on Khiron Life Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.77 million and GAAP net loss of $10.62 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.28 million.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. engages in the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol medical cannabis. The company was founded by Álvaro Torres and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.