Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on Inseego (INSG)

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Inseego (INSG), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 59.3% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Adesto Technologies.

Inseego has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.60, a 59.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, National Securities Corp also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $6.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.75 and a one-year low of $3.61. Currently, Inseego has an average volume of 2.76M.

Inseego Corp.is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions. The company serves service providers, distributors, consumers, and the enterprise. Its 4G LTE Advanced and 5G NR hardware products are powered by MiFi technology and include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices supported by applications software and cloud services. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform that helps organizations to manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets. The company was founded on April 26, 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

