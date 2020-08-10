Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on Hms Holdings (HMSY)

In a report issued on August 7, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Hms Holdings (HMSY), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 61.6% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hms Holdings with a $35.00 average price target.

Hms Holdings’ market cap is currently $2.75B and has a P/E ratio of 33.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HMSY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Greg Aunan, the SVP & CAO of HMSY sold 32,459 shares for a total of $864,383.

HMS Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of cost containment solutions in the healthcare marketplace. It uses healthcare data technology, analytics, and related services to deliver coordination of benefits, payment, population risk intelligence, care management, and consumer engagement solutions to help payers reduce costs, and improve healthcare outcomes. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.