Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on GenMark (GNMK)

In a report released today, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on GenMark (GNMK), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -15.1% and a 26.7% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Guardant Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GenMark is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.67, representing a 67.3% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on GenMark’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 118 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GNMK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions. Its solutions include ePlex System, eSensor, Electrowetting, and XT-8 System. The company was founded by Jon Faiz Kayyem in 1993 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.