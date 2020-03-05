Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dennis Fong maintained a Buy rating on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) today and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.76, close to its 52-week low of $4.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 39.7% success rate. Fong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Birchcliff Energy, Pembina Pipeline, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Freehold Royalties with a $8.29 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.50 and a one-year low of $4.29. Currently, Freehold Royalties has an average volume of 10.82K.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing of oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.