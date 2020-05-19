Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Buy rating on Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) today and set a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 46.4% success rate. Bottomley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Supreme Cannabis Company, Harvest Health & Recreation, and Vireo Health International.

Curaleaf Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.44, representing a 74.3% upside. In a report issued on May 12, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $5.90 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.95 and a one-year low of $2.54. Currently, Curaleaf Holdings has an average volume of 589.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is a life science company, which engages in owning and managing licensed cannabis businesses which cultivate, process and/or dispense cannabis and cannabis derived products. It operates through Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how, and back office administration, intellectual property licensing,real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensee. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More on CURLF: