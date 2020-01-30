Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on CI Financial (CIFAF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan CFA maintained a Buy rating on CI Financial (CIFAF) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.86, equals to its 52-week high of $17.86.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 49.1% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Canadian Western Bank, and Royal Bank Of Canada.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CI Financial with a $17.93 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.86 and a one-year low of $13.13. Currently, CI Financial has an average volume of 13.49K.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates in the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.