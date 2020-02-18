Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on Catasys (CATS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close reiterated a Buy rating on Catasys (CATS) yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 57.3% success rate. Close covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolent Health, Hms Holdings, and Maximus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Catasys with a $26.00 average price target.

Based on Catasys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.56 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.44 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CATS in relation to earlier this year.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and, at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions. The company was founded by Terren S. Peizer in February 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.