Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on Bioventus (BVS)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bioventus (BVS), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 54.1% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

Bioventus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50.

The company has a one-year high of $19.51 and a one-year low of $10.74. Currently, Bioventus has an average volume of 226.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BVS in relation to earlier this year.

Bioventus Inc is a medical technology company incorporated in Delaware on December 22, 2015. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing orthobiologic products for the treatment of patients suffering from a broad array of musculoskeletal conditions. Its products address the growing need for clinically effective, cost efficient and minimally invasive solutions that enhance the body’s natural healing processes. The Company operates through four segments including Active Healing Therapies-U.S., Active Healing Therapies-International, Surgical and BMP. The Company’s Active Healing Therapies segments offer two types of non-surgical products including non-invasive Exogen system for long bone stimulation for fracture healing and hyaluronic acid, or HA, viscosupplementation therapies for osteoarthritis pain relief.

