Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on Badger Daylighting (BADFF)

In a report released today, Yuri Lynk from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Badger Daylighting (BADFF), with a price target of C$37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.16, close to its 52-week low of $18.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Lynk covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as SNC-Lavalin Group, Stantec, and Fluor.

Badger Daylighting has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.04.

The company has a one-year high of $37.51 and a one-year low of $18.14. Currently, Badger Daylighting has an average volume of 915.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. engages in the provision of non-destructive excavating and related services. Its market includes utilities, petroleum, construction, and general industrial. The Utilities market comprises of electrical, natural gas, and municipal and related infrastructure.