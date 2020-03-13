Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on Badger Daylighting (BADFF)

Christine Brown- March 13, 2020, 6:58 AM EDT

In a report released today, Yuri Lynk from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Badger Daylighting (BADFF), with a price target of C$37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.16, close to its 52-week low of $18.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Lynk covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as SNC-Lavalin Group, Stantec, and Fluor.

Badger Daylighting has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.04.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.51 and a one-year low of $18.14. Currently, Badger Daylighting has an average volume of 915.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. engages in the provision of non-destructive excavating and related services. Its market includes utilities, petroleum, construction, and general industrial. The Utilities market comprises of electrical, natural gas, and municipal and related infrastructure.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts