Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 44.0% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptose Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.14, a 102.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.00 and a one-year low of $3.39. Currently, Aptose Biosciences has an average volume of 4.32M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.