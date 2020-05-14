Canaccord Genuity Releases a Buy Rating on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman assigned a Buy rating to Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 45.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.25, which is a 212.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Based on Atara Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $73.51 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $66.26 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases. Its pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.