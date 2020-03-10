Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Badger Daylighting (BADFF)

In a report released yesterday, Yuri Lynk from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Badger Daylighting (BADFF), with a price target of C$48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.69, equals to its 52-week low of $20.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 50.6% success rate. Lynk covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as SNC-Lavalin Group, Stantec, and Fluor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Badger Daylighting with a $35.43 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.51 and a one-year low of $20.69. Currently, Badger Daylighting has an average volume of 863.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. engages in the provision of non-destructive excavating and related services. Its market includes utilities, petroleum, construction, and general industrial. The Utilities market comprises of electrical, natural gas, and municipal and related infrastructure.