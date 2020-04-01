Canaccord Genuity Reiterates a Hold Rating on Forty Seven (FTSV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee reiterated a Hold rating on Forty Seven (FTSV) yesterday and set a price target of $95.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $95.42, close to its 52-week high of $95.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 43.0% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Forty Seven has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $95.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Forty Seven’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $26.24 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.21 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Forty Seven, Inc. develops therapies that target cancer immune evasion pathways. It develops Hu5F9-G4, a monoclonal antibody against human CD47 that potentially has applications spanning multiple tumor types and treatment modalities. The company was founded by Irving L. Weissman, Ravi Majeti, Mark Chao and Jens-Peter Volkmer in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.