Canaccord Genuity Reiterates a Buy Rating on Option Care Health (OPCH)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close reiterated a Buy rating on Option Care Health (OPCH) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.16, close to its 52-week low of $5.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 54.0% success rate. Close covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolent Health, Hms Holdings, and Premier.

Option Care Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00, implying a 130.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.21 and a one-year low of $5.74. Currently, Option Care Health has an average volume of 698.4K.

Option Care Health, Inc. provides home and alternate site infusion services. The firm’s infusion services include the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support and care coordination.