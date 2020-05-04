Canaccord Genuity Reiterates a Buy Rating on Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)

In a report released today, Kimberly Hedlin from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF), with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.49, close to its 52-week low of $0.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 41.4% success rate. Hedlin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Decibel Cannabis Company, Delta 9 Cannabis, and MediPharm Labs.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Khiron Life Sciences with a $2.47 average price target.

Based on Khiron Life Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.77 million and GAAP net loss of $10.62 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.28 million.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. engages in the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol medical cannabis. The company was founded by Álvaro Torres and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.