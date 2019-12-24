Canaccord Genuity Reiterates a Buy Rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni reiterated a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.57, close to its 52-week high of $43.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 46.3% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Bioxcel Therapeutics.

Intra-Cellular Therapies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.00.

The company has a one-year high of $43.56 and a one-year low of $6.75. Currently, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average volume of 2M.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery and clinical development of innovative, small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS. Its lead product candidate, I

