Canaccord Genuity Reiterates a Buy Rating on BRP (DOOO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley reiterated a Buy rating on BRP (DOOO) yesterday and set a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.87, close to its 52-week low of $12.97.

Dley has an average return of 35.6% when recommending BRP.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is ranked #1283 out of 6153 analysts.

BRP has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.94, which is a 73.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Based on BRP’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $89.94 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $62.13 million.

BRP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. Its brands include Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, and Alumacraft. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.