Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Cronos Group (CRON)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Sell rating on Cronos Group (CRON) yesterday and set a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 52.4% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cronos Group is a Hold with an average price target of $6.50.

Based on Cronos Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.88 million and GAAP net loss of $107 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.65 million and had a net profit of $186 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRON in relation to earlier this year.

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and sale of cannabis in federally legal jurisdictions, including Canada and Germany. Its portfolio includes Peace Naturals, Original BC (OGBC) and Whistler Medical Marijuana Company (WMMC). The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.