Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF)

In a report released yesterday, Dennis Fong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Sell rating on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF), with a price target of C$0.20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.10, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 39.0% success rate. Fong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freehold Royalties, PrairieSky Royalty, and Abraxas Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Athabasca Oil with a $0.33 average price target.

Based on Athabasca Oil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $181 million and GAAP net loss of $8.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $96.89 million and had a GAAP net loss of $488 million.

Athabasca Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company which is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. Its operations are spread across the regions in northwestern Alberta, Canada. It also engages in recovering bitumen from oil sands in northeastern Alberta. The principal properties of the firm include Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta and Hangingstone asset. It generates most of its revenues from the sale of petroleum and natural gas.